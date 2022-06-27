Boorowa News
Subscriber

Roadworks continue for Rye Park Wind Farm project

By Debbie Evans
Updated June 27 2022 - 5:20am, first published 4:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rye Park Wind farm roadworks update

Work on the Rye Park Wind Farm is continuing with roadworks including internal roads and work on Grassy Creek Road.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.