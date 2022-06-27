Rye Park Wind farm roadworks update

Work on the Rye Park Wind Farm is continuing with roadworks including internal roads and work on Grassy Creek Road.
The Grassy Creek Road works include the Pudman Creek bridge upgrade which is progressing slowly due to wet weather, however, there has been the installation of roadside drainage, culverts and headwalls.
Advertisement
It is anticipated that the Grassy Creek causeway bypass removal and remediation works will commence when weather permits.
The installation of road furniture and line marking is to be completed, with reinstatement of landowner access points to commence in this reporting period.
Works are being carried out by the Tilt Renewables team and construction contractor Zenviron and their subcontractors.
Australian Resource Development Group (ARDG) quarries will continue supplying gravel to cap the internal access tracks, compound laydowns and batch plant bench.
Boorowa Road Works currently underway are the rehabilitation works to continue through Boorowa with road furniture and line marking continuing along Boorowa/Rye Park Road with anticipation of works finishing in this reporting period.
Ongoing maintenance will also continue along Boorowa/Rye Park Road.
The upgrade of Dalton Road South off the main project entry will continue when wet weather eases including ripping, recompacting and gravel placement.
Flakney Creek causeway replacement has been completed with continuation of forming the approaches.
Tilt Renewables is continuing to work with Upper Lachlan Shire Council to finalise the design of the Cooks Hill Road upgrade. The final design is being developed to address key biodiversity and heritage constraints, whilst balancing road safety considerations. Both parties are working as a priority to finalise the design and undertake works as soon as practicable.
Until such time the works are completed, the Project will continue to maintain the road.
Works along Yass St (Rye Park village) continue to progress with the causeway works continuing. Yass Street footpath concrete pours have finished with the topsoil reinstatement to continue along with the continuation of street driveway tie-ins.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.