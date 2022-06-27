Boorowa News

Speaker's life enriched by living in Nigeria, Wales and Australia

By Derrick Mason
Updated June 27 2022 - 3:40am, first published 3:29am
A strong Christian faith, which governs her outlook on life, and her work as local school counsellor, were the main topics chosen by Sorubi Thavaratnam for her talk to the Boorowa Combined Churches' dinner in St John's Hall on Saturday night.

