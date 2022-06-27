Word in the Street: Thank you Boorowa

I must start off with a huge thank you to all who have expressed their condolences to myself and Jo's family over this very sad time.
I was absolutely amazed by the number of locals who made the trip to Canberra for Jo's farewell, then there all the cards we have received and all the people who have seen me in town or rung - I will make every effort to thank you all personally.
Jo had a lovely service at Norwood Park and I must thank Deacon Patrick for conducting the service, Debbie Dowling for the floral arrangement, also the flowers delivered to home.
One has to appreciate Patterson Brothers Funerals operation, a job well done.
I used to have difficulty convincing Jo she was one of the most loved people in town.
The last few weeks have proved me correct.
Thanks Boorowa.
WITS
I have always lived by the adage you must try to find some positive for the negatives you face in life.
In a very sad time, this is difficult, but behind each dark cloud is a light beginning to shine.
I recall a couple of years ago hearing about an elderly lady having lain dead in her home for at least a year. Recently, two young women lay dead in their unit for a month.
That would never happen in a small town like Boorowa because people care and keep an eye on people who could be considered at risk.
The number of times I've been told to contact well wishes if I needed some support.
It's so reassuring that we live in a town that help is only a phone call away.
A bright light will shine in this wonderful town when help is required.
WITS
Found this on Facebook.
Could easily be me.
During a visit to my doctor I asked him, "How does one determine whether or not an older person should be put in an old age home?"
"Well," the doctor said, "we fill up a bath tub, then we offer you a teaspoon, a tea cup or a bucket and ask you to empty the bathtub."
"Oh! I understand," I said, "a normal person would use the bucket because it is bigger than the spoon or tea cup."
"No," said the doctor, "a normal person would pull out the plug.
"Do you want me to reserve a bed for you at the aged care hostel?"
WITS
De-amalgamation has raised its head, brought up by former mayor Brian Ingram in Council last week and, regretfully, supported by two other Councillors.
I can see where these Councillors are coming from.
Many in Boorowa and Harden would endorse their actions and fully support such a move aimed at re-establishing the Council areas of Boorowa,
Harden and Young. I may feel such an action could happen with enough agitation, but regret to also say, I can't see de-amalgamation happening.
The amalgamation process began when State Government officials valued the performance of all Councils and determined some amalgamations necessary.
Governments expect such actions to be set in stone.
There was some de-amalgamation in Victoria, but don't get your hopes up here.
Councillor Ingram and his two fellow councillors should be putting their actions into making Hilltops Council work.
At all levels of government, people are elected to represent the people, not push their own personal barrows Dreams are fine, but constituents come first.
