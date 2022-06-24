Cranston and Learmont boys catch up in Boorowa

Members of the Learmont and Cranston families recently caught up in Boorowa.
Former local Barry Cranston and his wife Chris were in town for some family history research at the cemetery and arranged to meet up with Barrie and Roger Learmont.
Advertisement
While Barrie Learmont still lives in Boorowa, Barry Cranston currently lives in Canberra and Roger Learmont in Sydney.
The three grew up in Boorowa where the Learmonts owned the two story shop in the main street.
"We went to the Boorowa Central School and you don't have enough papers to print our memories," Barry Cranston said.
"(As kids) with nothing to do on a wet Saturday we three came across the water covered Catholic tennis courts where we would dive and slide until Sergeant Bouland caught us and gave us a good kick up bum.
(On another occasion) the Circus came to town by train and the kids were given a free ticket if they you could get the pony from the station to the tent on the park flat.
"When WW11 finished we marched through the town banging tins and drums till daylight.
"And I still have a scar on my foot from when I cut it on a broken beer bottle and Doc Larfah at the time stitched it up with a shearers needle," Barry recalled.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.