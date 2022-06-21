Goldies grind-out Grenfell to win 27-17

With the pace of the match building, both side showed they were keen to gain yards off the boot. In this department, Boorowa faired best with Sam Burns and Mack Beadman turning the opposition around on a number of occasions. The result of this pressure was that Boorowa soon found themselves attacking Grenfell's line after securing clean line out ball. With the Grenfell forwards and inside back committed quick hands put Bullfrog into clear space who scored wide of the posts 15 minutes out from half time.