Goldies grind-out Grenfell to win 27-17

Despite their loss, the Panthers Rugby Club made the trip back to birthplace of Henry Lawson, Grenfell, on Saturday disappointed with a loss, but satisfied that they'd at least had a crack.
From the start of play Grenfell menaced the Golide's line and it took some stoic defence and strong running from the likes of Bullfrog, Nick Locke and Adam Hick to get play back into Grenfell's territory.
With Boorowa's forwards dominating at the set piece the crowd sensed it wouldn't be long before the men in gold would transform their hard work into points until a changeover gave the Grenfell backs the opportunity to show their natural ability and score a length of the field try.
The strong words of the senior playing group were still echoing around the ground at the restart, when the Goldie's showed what they can do when they do the simple things right.
A botched clearing kick from Grenfell allowed Boorowa to build pressure through patient phase play eventuating in a Henry McMurray five pointer. Bullfrog's conversion levelled the scores.
With the pace of the match building, both side showed they were keen to gain yards off the boot. In this department, Boorowa faired best with Sam Burns and Mack Beadman turning the opposition around on a number of occasions. The result of this pressure was that Boorowa soon found themselves attacking Grenfell's line after securing clean line out ball. With the Grenfell forwards and inside back committed quick hands put Bullfrog into clear space who scored wide of the posts 15 minutes out from half time.
A late first half penalty to the Panthers gave the Goldie's a 2 point lead going into the break and Coach Andrew Corcoran's advice to his team was clear, highlighting that on the two occasions where Boorowa had put together 6 or more phases, they had scored.
Boorowa started the second half with confidence and soon increased their lead through a try to Mack Beadman out wide on the back of some strong lead up work by the Goldie's forwards.
With the score at 17-10, Grenfell continued to threaten and 20 minutes out from full time levelled the scores with a converted try.
The Goldie's then found another gear. With play deep in Grenfell's territory, a penalty opportunity from a high tackle saw them back themselves and go for the line rather than take a chance at a 3-point lead.
And fortune followed the brave. After a series of rolling mauls and movement of the ball across the face of the posts probing for the line, like William Webb Ellis 199 years ago, Toby McGrath 'picked up the ball and ran' from the base of a ruck to score almost untouched.
James Dickson scored a try close to full time on the back of some handy support play to leave the full time score at 27-17. Best for cousins Brendan and Toby McGrath, Nick Locke, Bobby Wippel, Tim Corcoran and Henry McMurray.
This Saturday the Goldie's take on the West Wyalong Weevils at the Boorowa Showground. With a clear sky forecast, it would be great to see the support of a big home crowd.
Goldilocks Women's 10s kick off at 2:15pm and Goldies Men's XV 3.15pm for the first ever McCabe/Stapleton Shield.
