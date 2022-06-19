Boorowa News

Boorowa Ladies Golf Celebrate 75 years of Greig Cup and the Tyro Cup

Updated June 21 2022 - 2:05am, first published June 19 2022 - 11:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last Friday the BLGC played for the Greig Cup, 18 hole stroke open event and the Tyro Cup 18 hole stroke event for C graders.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.