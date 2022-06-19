Boorowa Ladies Golf Celebrate 75 years of Greig Cup and the Tyro Cup

Last Friday the BLGC played for the Greig Cup, 18 hole stroke open event and the Tyro Cup 18 hole stroke event for C graders.
The Greig Cup was first presented by G. Greig in 1947 and the inaugural winner was Mrs J Thomas.
The trophy continues to be supported by the Greig family.
The Tyro Cup was first presented by A Bushby also in 1947 and the inaugural winner was Mrs O.C Hancock.
It was great to see the Boorowa golf ladies brave the inclement conditions to keep the tradition alive and play for these trophies. This year Leeanne Farrell took out the Greig Cup and Del Greig won the Tyro Cup.
Congratulations to Leeanne and Del.
