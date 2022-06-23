Community service to Boorowa and the Goulburn Electorate recognised with a Premier Award

Member for Goulburn, Wendy Tuckerman has today presented Dr Nang Win with the NSW Government Award for Recognition of contribution to community service at a private ceremony.
Mrs Tuckerman surprised Dr Win with the presentation of the award from the NSW Premier - prearranged under the guise of a brief, unrelated, meeting.
Advertisement
"It is a pleasure to be here today to recognise the community spirit, hard work and dedication to our local community of Dr Nang Win.
"We don't need to be told again how tough the past 12 months have been but Dr Win's contribution, particularly during the COVID-19 vaccination effort, has not been forgotten.
"Dr Nang Win of Boorowa went above and beyond during NSW's COVID-19 vaccination effort.
"She worked long weekends while vaccinating - often coordinating hundreds of people to be administered their vaccines. Dr Win also worked late nights in the administrative work to secure doses for the Boorowa community and surrounds.
She worked long weekends while vaccinating - often coordinating hundreds of people to be administered their vaccines.
"It is known that Boorowa secured a greater than 95% vaccination rate very early during the vaccination effort.
"Once this was achieved, Dr Win focused her efforts in continuing to source and supply vaccinations for the surrounding region including hosting outreach clinics for the surrounding region in Goulburn and remote villages.
"Thank you - from the entire community," Mrs Tuckerman said.
The NSW Government Community Service Award recognises individuals in NSW who have substantially helped to improve the quality of life of members of their community.
This is beyond what would reasonably be expected in their usual occupation.
More information is available here: https://www.dpc.nsw.gov.au/programs-and-services/awards-and-recognition/awards-for-community-service/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.