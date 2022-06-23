Boorowa News

Community service to Boorowa and the Goulburn Electorate recognised with a Premier Award

June 23 2022 - 4:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Goulburn, Wendy Tuckerman presenting Dr Nang Win with a Premier's Award.

Member for Goulburn, Wendy Tuckerman has today presented Dr Nang Win with the NSW Government Award for Recognition of contribution to community service at a private ceremony.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.