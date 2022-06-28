Hilltops mayor to speak at Boorowa Chamber meeting on July 4

Hilltops Mayor, Margaret Rolls, will be one of two guest speakers from Council to address the next meeting of the Boorowa Business Chamber at 7pm Monday, July 4 at the Boorowa Services Club.
Chamber President, Angus Mitchell, said he is hoping for a big turnout from the community for the meeting with Mayor Rolls to speak to key issues impacting the Boorowa community.
Mr Mitchell said; "First and foremost the Mayor will provide an update on securing a critical potable water supply for the community. Boorowa's water security has been on the Council agenda for many years and it is important for the well being of residents that it becomes a Council priority. Water security is also is also key as an incentive for the growth of industry and the attraction of investment to Boorowa.
Additional items listed for discussion with Mayor Rolls are:
A representative from Hilltops Tourism is also expected to attend the meeting to outline progress on the Boorowa Woolfest program for the October long weekend event.
"The Mayor's attendance at this meeting is an ideal opportunity to find out what Council has planned for the continued development of our community and I would encourage as many residents as possible come along and hear from Mayor Rolls and raise questions with respect to Council," Mr Mitchell concluded.
