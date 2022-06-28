Boorowa News
Hilltops mayor to speak at Boorowa Chamber meeting on July 4

By Debbie Evans
Updated June 28 2022 - 3:43am, first published 2:35am
Hilltops Mayor, Margaret Rolls, will be one of two guest speakers from Council to address the next meeting of the Boorowa Business Chamber at 7pm Monday, July 4 at the Boorowa Services Club.

