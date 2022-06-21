Busy program ahead for gun club

Boorowa Gun Club has a further 10 events on it program for 2022 with the next event, the club's monthly shoot, on Saturday, June 25.
Upcoming Events 2022
Advertisement
Saturday, June 25 Boorowa Gun Club Monthly (ACTA) DTL Competition. Commencing at 11.00am
25 Target Handicap, 25 Target Point Score CD, 25 Pair J & A Geotech Double Rise and 20 Pair Ian Crisp.
Deuville Doubles (You do not have to arrange your own partner unless you wish too. Anyone without a partner for the Deuville Doubles will be matched up on the day)
Saturday, July 23 Boorowa Gun Club Monthly (ACTA) DTL Competition. Commencing at 11.00am
25 Target Handicap Barry Cooper Memorial, 15T DB, 15T SB, 15T PS, 15 Pair Double Rise Dennis Smith Memorial
Saturday, August 27 Boorowa Gun Club Monthly (ACTA) DTL Competition. Commencing at 11.00am
25 Target Handicap, 75 Target Point Score Championship sponsored by Southwest Shooting Supplies.
Sunday September 11 Boorowa Gun Club Central Zone Coaching Clinic (ACTA). Limited places please contact club for details
Saturday, September 17 Boorowa Gun Club Come and Try Day (ACTA). Introduction to Clay Target Shooting aimed at Beginners please contact club for details.
Saturday, September 24, Boorowa Gun Club Day/Night (ACTA) DTL Competition. Incorporating The NSW State 50T Night DB Continental Championship.
Day events commencing at 11.00am 25 Target Handicap, 50 Target SB, 25 Pair DR Championship.
Night event commences at approximately 6.00pm 50 Target Night DB Continental Championship.
Saturday, October 22 Boorowa Gun Club Monthly (ACTA) DTL Competition. (Please note Blue Book Day and Date is incorrect). Commencing at 11.00am.
25 Target Handicap, 50 Target Double Barrel, Central Zone 25 Pair Central Zone Double Rise Championship.
Friday, October 28 Boorowa Gun Club Australian ATA Championships (ATA) 3 Day Shoot
Saturday, October 29 Boorowa Gun Club Australian ATA Championships (ATA) 3 Day Shoot
Sunday, October 30 Boorowa Gun Club Australian ATA Championships (ATA) 3 Day Shoot. Please see our Facebook Page closer to the date for event details.
Advertisement
Saturday, November 26 The Boorowa Classic Major (ACTA) DTL Two Day Shoot, commencing at 9.00am
Event 1 25 Target Handicap, Event 2 25Target SB & 25 Target PS (shot as 1 Event), Event 3 50 Target Double Barrel Championship
Sunday, November 27, commencing at 9.00am
Event 4 Champion of Champions (shot off 18 metres) 15T DB, 15T SB & 15T PS, Event 5 15 Pair DR.
Saturday, December 17, Boorowa Gun Club Christmas Shoot (ACTA) DTL
Last event of the Year. Please see our Facebook Page closer to the date for event details.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.