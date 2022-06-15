Council workshops this week

Boorowa residents are being encouraged to attend a workshop today Thursday, June 16 at the Boorowa Showground between 4pm and 6pm to discuss Hilltops Council's draft Community Strategic Plan and council's draft priorities and programs.
The plan is on public exhibition until June 24, 2022.
Feedback is welcomed online.
Further meetings will be held on Friday at Reids Flat Hall between 10.00am to 12.00pm and Bendick Murrell Hall between 2pm an 4pm.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
