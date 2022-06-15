Boorowa News
Council workshops this week

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated June 15 2022
Council workshops this week

Boorowa residents are being encouraged to attend a workshop today Thursday, June 16 at the Boorowa Showground between 4pm and 6pm to discuss Hilltops Council's draft Community Strategic Plan and council's draft priorities and programs.

