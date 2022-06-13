Boorowa News

Members needed for support groups

Updated June 13 2022 - 1:38am, first published 1:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commander of The Hume Police District, Acting Superintendent Matthew Hinton.

The Hume Police District is looking for resident in the Hume Police District to serve on the district's Aboriginal Custody and Victim Support Groups.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.