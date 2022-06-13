Members needed for support groups

The Hume Police District is looking for resident in the Hume Police District to serve on the district's Aboriginal Custody and Victim Support Groups.
A meeting was held in Goulburn this week and a further meeting is planned at the Yass Valley Council Chambers at 5pm today, Friday, June 17.
Commander of The Hume Police District, Acting Superintendent Matthew Hinton is inviting the local Aboriginal community to attend the meeting and future meetings, on dates yet to be announced, are planned for the Southern Highland and Young sectors.
A further information evening is being held on Monday, June 20 at 5pm at the Goulburn Police Station, 274 Sloane Street, Goulburn.
Aboriginal Custody and Victim Support Groups are in place at Goulburn, Young, Yass and the Southern Highland sectors of the Hume Police District.
Their primary function is to provide support to Aboriginal offenders held in NSWPF custody and Aboriginal victims of crime.
Members of Aboriginal Custody and Victim Support Groups are volunteers who can be called on by Police on a 24 hour basis.
These volunteers receive appropriate education and practical support, such as assistance with transport if necessary. All potential members must undergo a Police and Working with Children check.
Contact the Hume PD Aboriginal Engagement Officer - Inspector Ben Bowles on (02) 4824 0772 for further information.
