Habitat restoration in the upper Lachlan

Updated June 13 2022 - 1:23am, first published 12:39am
As part of native habitat restoration, nest boxes have been introduced at Peelwood and Grabine to mimic hollows occurring in mature trees for gliding possums, birds and micro-bats.

