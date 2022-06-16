Fundraisers to increase awareness of rare disease

Boorowa's Sammi Jansen is raising funds to increase awareness of the rare autoimmune disease scleroderma.
Sammi's mother Kim Leslie, who owned the Ram and Stallion pub with her husband for five or six years, died of scleroderma last year.
Advertisement
Later this month Sammi is holding three events to raise funds for Scleroderma NSW.
"It's an autoimmune disease, a thickening of your connective tissue which targets your organs." Sammi said.
"She suffered from it for seven years and died very suddenly on May 13 of last year.
"It is extremely rare, obviously we didn't know about it until mum got diagnosed. I just want to raise some awareness and some money to help (the National Scleroderma Foundation".
"They don't receive any government funds to help with this disease at all, every little bit helps."
"I'd really like to raise as much as I can but if I can raise $5,000 I'll be jumping for joy."
Boorowa residents can help Sammi reach her target by attending any of the three events she has organised.
She's holding a charity bowls event at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club on June 25 from 12.30pm and on June 26 the Boorowa Recreation and Golf Club will host a charity golf competition.
Entry for the golf is $50 a team with play (a two person ambrose) starting at 10am.
On Wednesday, June 29 Sammi is honouring World Scleroderma Day will a morning tea at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club between 10.30am and 12.30pm.
Bookings are essential with the club to secure your table on 6385 3338.
Cost is $20 per person which includes a free non-alcohol drink and access to the food table.
""There's such a fantastic community here that get involved in so many sports around town so I thought why not include the bowls and the golf and have a morning tea to appeal to everybody around," Sammi said.
"You don't have to be the Don Bradman of the sport to play, just come for fun. And if I can teach someone about the disease I'll be happy."
The Boorowa business community has been generous with its support for Sammi.
"I've got about 30 businesses pledging to donate something, whether it's a gift card or people making something specific, I've a photographer donating a voucher for a photography session and a local handyman donating a voucher for a day's work.
"Everybody has just been so generous," Sammi said.
Advertisement
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.