Boorowa Rovers puts North Canberra Bears into hibernation

A week is a long time in rugby league and the Rovers showed why in a stunning reversal of form last weekend .
After suffering a drubbing the previous week the Rovers dusted themselves off and produced a vital win against the North Canberra Bears.
The Bears were just ahead of Boorowa on the ladder before the weekend but with the win, Boorowa has now re-ignited their chances of playing semi-finals.
Boorowa got away to a flying start with tries to Will Stanley and a rampaging Cooper Cross after just 15 minutes.
The score remained that way until two minutes before halftime when the Bears scored off a well weighted kick to make it 12-6 at the break.
Boorowa began the second half strongly and just six minutes in, Hamish Scott exploited the North Canberra defence with a 25-meter run to score.
After 10 minutes in the second half, the Bears struck back to get within six points again at 18-12.
The match developed into a real arm wrestle as the weather deteriorated and both sides struggled in possession. In the dying minutes of the contest, North Canberra threw everything at the Boorowa defence only to be deterred by a stoic Rovers defence.
The best and fairest points went Cooper Cross 3 Points, Hamish Scott 2, and Will Stanley 1. Cooper Cross picked up the Players Player award.
Boorowa 18, Will Stanley, Hamish Scott, Cooper Cross Tries, Will Stanley 3 Goals defeated North Canberra 12.
In other games last Saturday, Harden 76 hammered Boomanulla 0, Bungendore 22 defeated the much-improved UC Stars 14 and Crookwell 32 upset Cootamundra 0. Binalong had the bye.
Based on the win percentage, The ladder now sees Boorowa move into the top five.
The competition leaders are Bungendore with 93, Harden71, Crookwell 63, Cootamundra 57, Boorowa 57, North Canberra 50, UC Stars 43, Binalong 14 and Boomanulla 0.
In the next two rounds Boorowa plays both the UC stars and Binalong.
If they were to win both these two games, they could put a significant gap on the bottom three teams who are chasing that fifth spot.
North Canberra appears to be their biggest threat to fifth spot and their match in Canberra later in the season could determine that final spot in the semis.
But there's a lot of football to be played and Boorowa has already beaten North Canberra and Crookwell whilst narrowly losing to Cootamundra and Harden.
They also still have a bye up their sleeve and won't face the competition leaders Bungendore again in the regular season.
Meanwhile the Roverettes are going from strength to strength and took care of business with another convincing win over the previously second place Bears.
Boorowa were in control for most of the game and although only leading 6-0 threw a great try by Imogen Pye, they never really looked like losing the game.
They scored just two minutes into the second half for a 12-0 lead.
The Bears came back to make it 12-6 midway through the half, but Cheyenne Grocott-Robins scored the sealer for Boorowa with five minutes left to make the final score 16-6.
The player points for the game went to Cherrae Smith 3 points, Imogen Pye and Rachel Corkery 2 points and Mackella Pye 1 point.
Grace Barker got the Players Player award.
Boorowa 16 Imogen Pye, Mackella Pye, Cheyenne Grocott- Robins tries, 3 Goals beat North Canberra 6.
In other games, Bungendore 34 Beat UC Stars 8, Binalong 12 beat Gunning 8 and Cootamundra 32 beat Crookwell 22. Harden had the bye.
Based on the win percentage, the ladder now sees the Roverettes move into second spot. Harden lead the way with 100, followed by Boorowa 86, North Canberra 75, Bungendore 57, Cootamundra 57, Crookwell 29, Binalong 29, UC Stars 14, Gunning 0.
Boorowa has only lost one game and would have to have a massive form slump to miss the finals.
Their focus now is to secure a top three spot and get the double chance.
Their biggest challenge in the quest for a title is the almost unstoppable Harden Hawkettes, but even superman has a weakness, and no doubt super coach Byron Campbell is working day and night to bring down the Hawkettes.
This weekend sees all teams have a bye in both competitions for the long weekend.
With the season now over the half-way mark, teams will look forward to the break to rest a few injuries and freshen up before the last seven rounds.
Both sides will play the UC Stars at Belconnen in the next round before heading to Binalong for Round Ten on June 25.
Their next home game will be on Saturday July 2 in an important round against Harden.
This will be a massive day on and off the park and we will cover more on this in incoming weeks.
Enjoy the long weekend and may your favourite team get the bickies.
