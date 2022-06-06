Seven players and a parent debut as junior league referees

Saturday saw Boorowa Junior Rugby League host it's first home game for the season.
From under 6 to under 16 league tag there were 21 games played against Tumut at Boorowa Showground.
The day also saw seven of our players and one parent make their referee debuts.
Referees are a vital part of Rugby League and without these volunteers our players wouldn't have games to play.
This weekend sees the club having a bye before heading to Wagga the following weekend to finish off the first half of the season.
