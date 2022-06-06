Boorowa News
Tri-Colours dig deep in support of Nathan Stapleton

Updated June 7 2022 - 3:53am, first published June 6 2022 - 11:44pm
Although not so accommodating on the field, the Tri-Colours, and theCootamundra community as a whole, demonstrated all that is good in bush football by raising almost $40,000 in support of Nathan Stapleton and his family.

