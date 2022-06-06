Tri-Colours dig deep in support of Nathan Stapleton

Although not so accommodating on the field, the Tri-Colours, and theCootamundra community as a whole, demonstrated all that is good in bush football by raising almost $40,000 in support of Nathan Stapleton and his family.
The Boorowa Rugby Club remain grateful for the initiative and enormous generosity of the Cootamundra Club who raised the funds through a series of raffles and the auctioning of 'one off' jumpers designed especially for Saturday's fixture.
Advertisement
The jumpers incorporated elements of both clubs jumpers, including Boorowa Rugby Club's crest, and were a wonderful tribute to the collegiality and generosity that runs deep in rural communities.
On the field Cootamundra Tri-Colours demonstrated they are the team to beat in this year's South West Fuels Cup after defeating Boorowa 52-0.
The score line said it all as the Goldies struggled against a team prepared to run the ball at every opportunity and play field position in the wet conditions.
The loss was a bitter pill after the success of last Saturday against Harden, but with a bye this weekend the Goldie's will have time to regroup before they continue their march towards the finals against Grenfell at home on the 18th of June.
Best for Boorowa on the day were Brendan McGrath, Adam Hick and Chris Miller with Luke Corcoran also mentioned in dispatches following a return from injury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.