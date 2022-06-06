Boorowa News

Crime team speaks to farmers

Updated June 7 2022 - 12:18am, first published June 6 2022 - 6:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young meeting.

Members of the Rural Crime Prevention team visited Young on Thursday, June 2 to attend the Young Branch of the NSW Farmers Association Annual meeting.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.