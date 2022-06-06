Crime team speaks to farmers

Members of the Rural Crime Prevention team visited Young on Thursday, June 2 to attend the Young Branch of the NSW Farmers Association Annual meeting.
The Hume Rural Crime Investigator Dale Croker and Southern Zone Coordinator Mick Calleja spoke with members on the evening about rural crime impacting on farmers in the area and provided an overview of strategies to assist with crime prevention. The team thanked the Young Branch of NSW Farmers, for giving them the opportunity.
