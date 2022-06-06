Leo Sorgsepp takes the trophy at bowls

At last Thursday's social bowls Leo Sorgsepp returned to form to win the competition on 24 points.
It was a close tussle for he minor placings between John Crowe and John Dymock.
John Dymock scraped up 22 and John Crowe collected 21 to decide the minor placings.
Nominations are open until July 5 for the Club Triples championships.
Play is scheduled to commence on July 12.
The Zone Pennants are scheduled to commence on July 24, so nominations are called for players.
There is a sheet on the noticeboard to add names for teams
