Boorowa News

Leo Sorgsepp takes the trophy at bowls

Updated June 6 2022 - 4:29am, first published 4:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At last Thursday's social bowls Leo Sorgsepp returned to form to win the competition on 24 points.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.