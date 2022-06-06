Boorowa News

Community workshops to be held throughout Hilltops

Updated June 7 2022 - 1:09am, first published June 6 2022 - 4:10am
Boorowa residents are being encouraged to attend a workshop in the town this month to give input towards the Hilltops Community Strategic Plan.

