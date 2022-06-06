Community workshops to be held throughout Hilltops

Boorowa residents are being encouraged to attend a workshop in the town this month to give input towards the Hilltops Community Strategic Plan.
Council is currently reviewing the Hilltops the plan and needs community input to ensure it reflects the aspirations, desires and needs of the Hilltops communities.
Council has released a Draft Hilltops Community Strategic Plan and Council's draft priorities and programs to set Council's goals for the short and medium term.
Advertisement
This includes Council's Delivery Program, Resource Strategy and Operational Plan.
Council now seeks your views on the Draft Community Strategic Plan 2022 -2032 and Council's draft priorities and programs which are on public exhibition until June 24, 2022.
Feedback is welcomed online.
However, a spokesperson for Hilltops Council said the council recognises that many community members may prefer to voice their aspirations for the community in an open forum.
To assist, Council will be holding community workshops throughout the Hilltops region.
Council is keen to hear the diverse views of our community and how we can best serve all our villages and townships.
So please join us.
These community workshops will discuss:
Workshops will be held in the following locations:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.