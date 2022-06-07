Word in the streets: A tsunami of windmills?

I had a nightmare the other night where Boorowa faced its armageddon, was destroyed not by a huge tidal wave, but a tsunami of giant windmill blades.
I awoke in a lather of sweat, with a racing heart and realized it was a nightmare brought on by talking to one of the men surveying parts of the town last week.
No! I wasn't really having a nightmare, just learning of plans for this wonderful town that could become a nightmare. The men surveying the town were assessing the ability to have huge windmill blades carried through the town on their way to a Cowra site.
On being asked what the activity was all about, it came down to accessibility with raising power lines, possibly bulldozing the roundabout and probably the front of the war memorial - the thought of what is planned in our beautiful main street is horrific.
If council even thought of allowing such an heinous proposal they're not on the job.
Residents, I'm sure would be up in arms. That a company or organization could contemplate this idea is beyond comprehension.
To destroy, then put the town back in order would cost millions of dollars, but there is a way around town.
Take the Harden road, go down Campbellfields Lane, then the Murringo Road down to the Cowra road. Cost negligible with only a grade of the lane required.
It amazes me how people can sit in their ivory towers and contemplate plans like that. A final word, I hope it was all a nightmare, I would hate to see it become reality.
WITS
Should have guessed it, but the new Labor Government has the word Republic up in lights. Bill Shorten, if he had been elected, would have pushed for such an event to happen and here we are, a big announcement from Richard Marles in the week we celebrate the Queen's 70th year on the throne.
Leader of the opposition, Peter Dutton couldn't help but have a shot at Labor's insensitive timing. I wholeheartedly agree, very poor timing by Mr Marles showing little respect to the Queen.
WITS
Another could have guessed it, or two. A push to have more indigenous voices in our parliaments sounds good, but is a very divisive issue as is the date for Australia Day.
Division in a nation comes when one group seems to get preferential treatment.
I firmly believe, we, as a modern and democratic nation, should see nothing but equality in the way we all are treated - coloured, white or brindle.
As for Australia Day, January 26, give me another day that markedly changed the makeup of this wonderful continent.
We were definitely not invaded, new settlers came and a nation grew. I will add, Governor Phillip was given a mandate to be kind to and befriend the natives, which he largely achieved.
I guess the Republic, Australia Day and parliamentary representation will continue to be debated - that's democracy.
WITS
On this day in 1803, British explorer Matthew Flinders arrived back in Sydney becoming the first person to circumnavigate Australia, proving it to be one continent - or one very large island.
WITS
Times are a changing!
A very teenage girl gets up to a microphone and shouts, "My generation will start a revolution." A very military figure responds, "My ass. Your generation can't work 40 hours a week, can't decide whether you're a boy, a girl or 'other' and can't eat meat without crying".
