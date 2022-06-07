Living creatively with Boorowa's Angelica Arnott

Leading a creative and regenerative life fuelled by gratitude, curiosity and kindness is what makes this Boorowa local a big thinker - and I do mean big!
Angelica Arnott wouldn't just reincarnate as a person or thing but as an entire country!
And if she could get away with a crime would it be something small and forgettable - Hell no! - she's taking on the banks Bonnie and Clyde style!
Just be very careful if you ask her what she's cooking for dinner!
What is your current state of mind?
Open and curious.
What never fails to make you laugh?
Watching Charlie Arnott vacuum the house!
What is your favourite occupation?
At the moment its pottery - so much satisfaction throwing bowls and plates.
Also hanging out with our new horse - it brings me so much joy.
What is it that you most dislike?
Being asked: "What's for dinner?"
What is your motto?
Be kind to yourself so you can be kinder to others.
If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?
Could I come back as a country? I'd be Italy.
What is your favourite journey?
Motherhood.
If you could get away with one crime what would it be?
I've always fantasised about robbing a bank Bonnie and Clyde style.
What film/book/song/art work has influenced you the most and why?
The influence and impact of beautiful art in all its forms is a life altering exchange. A song, book or painting that resonates always leaves me [feeling] deeply grateful.- Angelica
If you knew you couldn't fail what would you try or do?
Ban the use of chemicals in agriculture and mandate growing your own food.
Besides family and friends, what are you most passionate about?
Regenerative living. Regenerative farming. Creative ways of living.
What would your death row meal be?
Pasta e fasule accompanied by a biodynamic red and a massive slice of Cipriani cake!
