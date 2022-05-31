Boorowa News
Tigers on the prowl record a big win over the Rovers

By Sand Boy
Updated May 31 2022 - 10:59pm, first published 10:43pm
The Tigers had control over the Rovers, recording a 56-0 win. Photo Sharon Hinds.

The road trip to Bungendore is always a tough one and last Saturday was no exception for the Boorowa Rovers who ran head on into a Tiger freight train last weekend.

