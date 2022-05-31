Tigers on the prowl record a big win over the Rovers

The road trip to Bungendore is always a tough one and last Saturday was no exception for the Boorowa Rovers who ran head on into a Tiger freight train last weekend.
Bungendore proved too strong for Boorowa running out big winners 56-0 after leading 22-0 at halftime.
The match was a contest early on with Boorowa only trailing by 4-0 after twenty minutes.
However, three quick tries later in the first half saw the home side skip out to a 22-0 lead at the break.
Bungendore's big and mobile forward pack continued the blitz in the second half and whilst the Rovers forwards tried hard all day, they couldn't match the Tigers, conceding six second half tries.
A couple of injuries also plagued the Rovers with Bungendore taking full advantage of a tiring defensive line.
The best for Boorowa was Alex Stewart who picked up the three points with a big game against the mobile Bungendore forwards.
Nic Stephens was elusive in the backs with two points and the consistent Matt Batt got 1 point.
Hamish Scott again impressed picking up the Players player award.
It was a heavy defeat, but team will quickly put the loss behind them as they go into another tough match against the North Canberra Bears at the Boorowa Showground this Saturday.
The Bears are coming off a heavy defeat themselves, so both sides will be keen to get back on the rails. Boorowa sit just outside the top five and a win is vital to keep in touch with the leaders.
Home ground advantage and a big local crowd will hopefully give the locals the edge.
In other games last weekend, UC Stars 22 defeated Binalong 12, Crookwell 38 beat Boomanulla 6 and Cootamundra 26 beat North Canberra 4.
This weekend's other matches will see Bungendore host the UC stars, Boomanulla are home against Harden and Crookwell host Cootamundra. Binalong have the week off with the bye.
Meanwhile the Roverettes were impressive again, this time taking down the Bungendore Tigerettes by 26-14.
This team seems to be getting better and better as the season wears on and there certainly positioning themselves to launch an assault on the title.
They sit in outright third place which would give them the double chance come semifinal time.
Points for Boorowa came from three tries to Mackella Pye and one each to Imogen Pye and Gen Carmody.
'The best and fairest points went to Imogen Pye with three points, Mackella Pye two points and one point went to Gen Carmody.
These girls are setting the field alight with some great tries.
The players player award went to Kirsten Hewitt who was outstanding.
In other results Harden 60 defeated Gunning 0, North Canberra 22 beat Cootamundra 0 and Binalong 18 beat the UC Stars 4. Crookwell had the bye.
This week's other matches see's Gunning play Binalong, Bungendore host the UC Stars and Crookwell are home to Cootamundra. Harden have the bye.
Boorowa rugby league is set for one of its biggest days of the year this Saturday with a full day of action starting in the morning and rolling right through until around 5pm.
The Junior league teams will go around early in the day followed by the League Tag at 2.20pm and the George Tooke shield at 3.30pm.
Please note the later times for the senior teams.
These are one hour later than normal due to the big junior league day.
It's a great opportunity for locals to see our future stars in the making and then see our senior teams go around later in the afternoon. Canteen facilities will be on hand to meet all your dining needs.
For the senior league, Saturday is sponsors day which is always a special one.
It's the club's chance to say thank you for all the tremendous support provided by our sponsors big and small.
Without your assistance the club would not exist.
Nibbles and refreshments will be available to the sponsors in the main pavilion between the football fields, so we ask our sponsors join us in celebrating another season of senior rugby league.
