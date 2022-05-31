Old Boys on hand for Goldies rugby union win

Boorowa Rugby Club hosted Harden for their first home game of the 2022 season on Saturday.
The Goldie's treated the many Old Boys gathered for the day to a gutsy display of running rugby and a 14-10 win. The Goldilocks also shone during their first home game for the season despite eventually going down to an in-form She-Devils side.
Harden applied pressure early and the kick-off found them deep in Boorowa's half. Strong runs from Mack Beadman and clever kicking from Sam Burns showed the Goldies were keen to play for field position and after 10 minutes of play were harassing Hardens line.
The Boorowa scrum was at its best and began to dominate their opposition early forcing a number of penalties only metres from Hardens line. Boorowa were unable to capitalise on the opportunity and a determined Harden worked their way back down the paddock.
Harden remained threatening throughout the match and were the first to score after a pushed Boorowa pass was put to ground and toed ahead by Harden's halfback. After regathering the Red Devils stretched Boorowa's defence out wide with pick and drives to eventually score in the corner.
From the restart Boorowa's intention to make amends were clear. Mid way through the first half Mark Poplin found space out wide taking play to the half way line. A well chased kick into Hardens 1/4 put pressure on their outside backs allowing Boorowa to force a turn over. After a number of phases Tim Corcoran made a drive for the line breaking 3 tackles only to be pulled up inches short.
Chris Miller, a stand out for the Goldie's during the match, scooped up the ball in support of Corcoran and scored beneath the posts late in the first stanza. The conversion by Brad Rose left Boorowa clinging to a 2 point lead at the break.
The second half was a dour affair. Plucky defence from both camps forced chances to be taken in attack that were sometimes poorly executed resulting in both sides trading possession. Coach Andrew Corcoran had called for his side to 'Keep the pressure on, but don't do it alone' at the break which his side demonstrated by keeping play primarily in Hardens half for the rest of the match.
Boorowa's composure payed off following a line out on Hardens 22. The resulting Goldie's rolling maul drove towards the opposition line before the ball was moved wide where Mark Poplin was put into space and, after a slight juggle, crashed over out wide. Bullfrog's conversion gave the crowd a moment to relax knowing Boorowa were 8 points clear with 10 minutes in the match remaining.
The anxiety returned however when Harden snatched an intercept shortly after the restart to score out wide leaving the score 14-10 with 7 minutes remaining.
The Goldie's held out for a well fought win signalling again that they are serious contenders for the 2022 South West Fuels Cup.
Best for Boorowa were Chris miller, Rob Stirzaker, Toby McGrath and Tom Simson, with the Chicks Pick going to Isaac Clark.
In the early game, Goldilocks showed flashes of brilliance against a well-drilled She-Devils outfit. With a full starting side, and one reserve, the Goldilocks didn't disappoint in their first match on their home ground against the competition's top placed side.
Strong defence from Anna Dreverman and attacking runs from Kimberly Collins were a highlight of a match that that saw the Goldilocks build on their phase play working towards gaining field position and putting pressure on their Harden opposition. Boorowa's defence, especially close to the ruck was spirited however lapses in concentration, and some pretty handy Harden outside backs, meant the game got away from the Goldilocks in the later stages.
Best for the Goldilocks were Anna Dreverman, Harmony Hemming, Kimberly Collins, Madison Penrose and Georgie Milne.
Next week Boorowa make the trip to the birth place of Don Bradman where they take on the undefeated Tri-Colours.
