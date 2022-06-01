Boorowa Golf foursomes title winners decided

The golf ladies took to the course on the last Friday in May to play for the 18 hole club Foursomes Championships. Scratch winners on the day were Leeanne Farrell and Del Greig with Jenny Twarloh and Trish Ryan handicap winners. A big thank you to Bev Goode who supports the day by providing the Perpetual trophy for the foursomes. Well done to our new players who are enjoying the nine hole competition. Belinda Reid and Nicky Merriman have had a go at the 18 holes and have progressed to full membership.