Boorowa News

Landcare volunteers plant 4000 trees on Boorowa properties

June 2 2022 - 1:44am
Boorowa Community Landcare and a group of North Sydney Bush Care volunteers worked to plant 4000 trees.

Members of the Boorowa Community Landcare Group last week hosted volunteers from the North Sydney Council Bushcare team and Landcare NSW.

Local News

