Landcare volunteers plant 4000 trees on Boorowa properties

Members of the Boorowa Community Landcare Group last week hosted volunteers from the North Sydney Council Bushcare team and Landcare NSW.
The Boorowa team welcomed 20 volunteers from the Sydney team and Landcare NSW over two days planting close to 4000 trees in two locations.
On day one the team worked with plenty of enthusiasm at Box Range.
The second day was spent planting trees at Willowbend Station before a celebration of the weekend at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club.
In other landcare news a livestock market outlook day with Simon Quilty will be held at Cowra on Friday, June 10.
Bookings are essential at trybooking.com/BZJKI
Quilty has over 30 years industry experience.
