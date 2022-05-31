The region experienced a wintry blast this week as as a strong cold-front and low-pressure system moved into southern and eastern Australia.
A strong cold-front and low-pressure system bought below-average temperatures, showers, low-level snow and brisk winds along with snow down to 600 metres.
Advertisement
Severe weather warnings for damaging winds stretched from south-east WA, across SA and include much of NSW and north-east Vic.
Temperatures dropped significantly in the wake of the front, with below average temperatures experience.
Boorowa struggled to hit double figure tops mid week but the temperature is expected to reach double figures on Thursday and Friday with tops of 11 degrees expected after overnight minimums of zero and one degrees.
The Bureau is recommending communities stay up to date with the latest Bureau warnings through the Bureau's website and BOM Weather app and follow the advice of emergency services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.