Boorowa News

A Royally good time for Liz Gregory

Updated May 30 2022 - 12:52am, first published 12:48am
Big success for local owner

Liz Gregory didn't imagine that the success at local shows would be replicated by her horse Daisy Patch English Affair at the Southern Cross Show Horse Spectacular, Sydney Royal Easter Show and Bathurst Royal.

