Championship bowls pairs finalists decided

After a big weekend of pairs bowls and the elimination of 12 pairs, the finalists for next weekends final have been declared.
Play started on Saturday after a big overnight downpour. The heavens cleared mid morning and the afternoon was clear and cool. Individual results were: John Piper and Maureen Westbury went down to Dave Bromham and Glen Klose 24-19
Graham Murry and Danny Cassells edged out Greg and Gerard Dunn 26-22. Shane Foote and Charlie Sorgsepp , found that Kevin Anderson and Greg Thurtell were too strong going down 24,16. This match was highlighted by Shane sending one down on the wrong bias. !! Darryll Murphy and John Dymock defeated Lorraine Bales and Alex Fox 25-7.
Then on Sunday morning Glen klose and Dave Bromham played Des and Chris Grimson . The Grimsons prevailed 24-14. Graham Murry and Danny Cassells took on Bill Luxford and John Bromham Bill and John emerged winners on 22-14.
Colin Good and Bill Buckingham played Greg Thurtell and Kevin Anderson ,going down 23-7, Bob Styles and Mick Munns played John Dymock and Darryll Murphy ,in a tight affair Bob and Mick prevailed 25-18.
In the afternoon on Sunday Des and Chris Grimson played Bill Luxford and John Bromham winning 28-17 The other side of the draw saw Bob styles and Michael Munns play Greg Thurtell and Kevin Anderson . This was the match of the round, ending in the frozen gloom late on Sunday evening with Greg and Kevin winning 20-16
After all that play next weekend the Grimsons will play Greg and Kevin for the Pairs championship of 2022.
