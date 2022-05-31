Word in the Streets: Where there's smoke...

I guess you've all heard the expression 'Where there's smoke there's fire'. Could Joe Hildebrand last Tuesday, May 24, have ignited the first flame with a wisp of smoke signaling a change in the way we are governed.
In last week's column I mentioned that maybe our two party system of government could be on shaky ground. Joe Hildebrand, in his Telegraph column, said, 'This could mark the demise of the two party system.' He was referring to the increased numbers of independents and other party affiliates winning seats in the Lower House of Parliament.
A wisp of smoke today, but could it grow into a fiery inferno, obliterating our system of government as we know it.
WITS
You don't have to be a genius to assume the new government will push on with the no emissions target by 2050. Now, I did quite well at maths and thought it time to put a mathematical challenge up to you.
It was 'planned' to remove petrol and diesel powered motor vehicles off the roads with, I think 2030 being set as the target date.
Now let's look at that mathematical problem. We, the motorists, I suppose, will have to face the cost of new motor vehicles including trucks I guess.
That may be easy for the government. Want to catch a train, okay in the cities, but what about country trains, got to be electric - problem for government. Country buses and city buses should all be electric - is government squirming?
Now if we are fair dinkum, what are we going to do with those fuel guzzling jet airliners and cargo planes? They'll have to be electric. Poor Qantas, Virgin, etc.
Ships too, I mean to say - got to be electric. How's your maths going, worked out how we're going to pay for all that. Throw in all the machinery too - all have to be electric. The mind boggles.
Negative emissions into our atmosphere, a great aim, but I hope we have a very reliable source of generating this gigantic demand for power.
How's your maths? Governments may have to employ geniuses. Zero emissions great notion, but in reality look at small steps, not huge leaps.
WITS
My mind boggled too much. By 2050, the target year, we could be living on the moon or visiting Mars. Who knows? Can't go anywhere if transport is not electric. Would this include rocket ships and other spacecraft.
WITS
Just loved the Scandinavian country moving to electric vehicles.
Set up a series of charging centres to keep the electric cars running. All very well. Where did they get the electricity from? Diesel powered generators. Now that was well thought out!
WITS
On this day in 1835, BT Barnum and his circus began their first tour of the US.
The travelling circus with its acrobats, clowns and animals became part of our lives. Who can forget Ashton's Circus here in Australia.
Now here is a sobering thought. Could this advent of the circus be a forerunner of our modern system of democratic government? Too many similarities to completely rule out that notion.
WITS
Also on this day, this time 1953, the world witnessed the coronation of Queen Elizabeth the second. Seventy years on the throne is truly remarkable ... and still going. Probably one of the most recognizable faces in the World, and definitely one of the most respected. What more can we say but, "GOD SAVE THE QUEEN."
