Funding puts Boorowa rail trail on the right track

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated May 30 2022 - 12:45am, first published May 29 2022 - 10:55pm
The disused bridge over the Boorowa River would need to be repaired for a rail trail.

The Boorowa Galong Rail Trail is a step closer to reality after Hilltops Council last week agreed to provide the committee behind the project with $20,000 to help fund a feasibility study.

