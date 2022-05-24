Boorowa News
Boorowa Rovers burn the Crookwell Green Devils

By Sand Boy
Updated May 25 2022 - 3:13am, first published May 24 2022 - 11:32pm
Photo Sharon Hinds.

Last weekend saw the Boorowa Rovers produce their best performance of the season so far when they doused the Crookwell Green Devils flames winning a tough encounter by 20-10.

