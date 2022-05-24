Boorowa Rovers burn the Crookwell Green Devils

The second half began like the first with Boorowa scoring after just two minutes through their speedster Grocott-Robins. It was her third try of the day as she continually caused havoc to the Crookwell defence. At 24-6, it was a bridge too far for Crookwell with Grace Barker scoring consecutive tries to make the score 32-6 with ten minutes left. Crookwell had the final say with a converted try, but they were outclassed by Boorowa who run out winners by twenty points.