Boorowa Rovers burn the Crookwell Green Devils

Last weekend saw the Boorowa Rovers produce their best performance of the season so far when they doused the Crookwell Green Devils flames winning a tough encounter by 20-10.
After the narrow loss to Cootamundra the week before where they showed glimpses of their potent attack, the Rovers are starting to produce some good form and must be considered as a serious contender this season. Boorowa looked the goods playing a good brand of attacking football whilst the defence repelled the attacking flair of the Crookwell backline.
The match was tight early before the Rovers Zac Paterson scored after 11 minutes through some slick backline play. Just four minutes later it was the flying Justin Corkery who was on the end of a good backline movement by the home side for Boorowa to lead 10-0. The Rovers continued to use the ball well and it wasn't long before Paterson has his second try to extend the lead to 14-0 after 20 minutes.
What appeared to be an easy day for the Rovers became anything but, with the Green Devils striking back with tries in the 24th and 31st minutes to make it 14-10.
The Rovers regained their composure but what should have been a handy halftime lead had all but been erased as the teams went to oranges.
The second half was dominated by some gritty defense from both sides. In a see sawing game, both teams had their chances to score, keeping the healthy crowd guessing right to the end as to who would get the chocolates.
With just a couple of minutes remaining it was Zac Paterson who crossed for his third try to hammer the final nail into the Green Devils coffin. Wil McGuiness added the extras, and the Rovers were home with a brave and well-earned victory. Both teams were impressive, and the match was worthy of a semi final. Its possible this may eventuate down the track.
There were many good players for the Rovers but Jared Prosser at half was outstanding picking up the 3 points in the best and fairest.
Ned Evans picked up 2 points for yet another solid performance whilst Wil Gregory looked the goods and got 1 point. The Player's player was Jared Proser.
Boorowa Rovers 20: Zac Paterson 3 tries, Justin Corkery 1 try, Wil McGuinness 2 goals beat Crookwell 10.
In other George Tooke Shield matches last Saturday, Harden 24 beat Cootamundra 16, Bungendore 28 defeated Binalong 10 and North Canberra 36 overcame UC Stars 12. Boomanulla had the bye.
This week will see Boorowa take on Bungendore at Bungendore, Cootamundra clash with North Canberra, Crookwell host Boomanulla, UC Stars host Binalong and Harden have the bye.
On Saturday the Rovers will again have to be at the best when they take on the Bungendore Tigers on their home turf. This is always a tough road trip but if the team clicks like they did last weekend, they will create enormous headaches for the Tigers.
The first match of the day saw a milestone marked for Roverettes player Kiara Shean who played her 50th game for the team. Kiara has been one of the real pillars of the team in recent seasons and gives her all week in, week out.
She is an inspiration to her teammates who were keen to provide Kiara with a win to mark the occasion. The Boorowa side didn't disappoint.
The Roverettes continued their impressive form, this time defeating Crookwell by 32-12. The home team scored through Lucy Woods after just two minutes and were never really troubled from that point on. Tries to Mackella Pye and Cheyenne Grocott-Robins after just 13 minutes saw Boorowa race to a 12-0 lead. To their credit, Crookwell pulled one back to make it 12-6 and a contest again.
However, a converted Boorowa try scored by Grocott- Robins just before the break took the wind out of the She-Devils sails with Boorowa having a comfortable 18-6 halftime lead.
The second half began like the first with Boorowa scoring after just two minutes through their speedster Grocott-Robins. It was her third try of the day as she continually caused havoc to the Crookwell defence. At 24-6, it was a bridge too far for Crookwell with Grace Barker scoring consecutive tries to make the score 32-6 with ten minutes left. Crookwell had the final say with a converted try, but they were outclassed by Boorowa who run out winners by twenty points.
The best and fairest award saw Cheyenne Grocott-Robins get the 3 points for another great game.
She has become a try scoring machine of late. Cherrae Smith continues to shine picking up two points whilst Rachel Corkery and Imogen Pye both created headaches for the Crookwell defence getting 1 point each.
Kirsten Hewitt also impressed for the Roverettes and took out the Players Player award.
Roverettes 32 Cheyenne Grocott Robins 3, Grace Barker 2, Lucy Woods, Mackella Pye tries, Grace Barker 2 goals defeated Crookwell 12.
Like the Rovers, the team will have to be at their best against Bungendore who are formidable own their home track. The Roverettes are in very good form having lost just one game so far and will be looking to continue to push for a top three spot.
In other league tag games Bungendore 48 beat Binalong 0, Harden 44 defeated Cootamundra 4 whilst North Canberra 16 beat UC Stars 6. Gunning had the bye.
This week's games will see Cootamundra take on North Canberra, Gunning host Harden, UC Stars re at home against Binalong and the Bungendore Tigers take on the Boorowa Roverettes.
The next home game will be on Saturday June 4 when both Boorowa teams will host the North Canberra Bears at our annual Sponsor's Day. This is the club's chance to thank all those generous sponsors who keep the club viable. More on this next week but for now its hoped as many as possible head to Bungendore on Saturday.
