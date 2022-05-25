Chris Oehm skins Boorowa gun club event

The Boorowa Gun Club's May ACTA 2021 competition shoot was held on Saturday, April 21.
A pleasant but windy day greeted 29 shooters for the May competition. The conditions proved difficult for many shooters with very little red on the board.
Advertisement
The first event of the day was the 50 target Handicap event.
Chris Oehm skinned the event with a 47/50. Second place went to Jeff Nash who scored 44/50 and third went to Phil Place with 43/50.
The second event of the day was the 25 target Double Barrel Continental with two shooters managing to get red on the board Damian Rowett and Rohan Fleming both scoring 25/25 had to shoot off for the overall win with Damian coming out on top with a shoot off score of 11/11 and Rohan having to settle for 1st in AA.
Second in AA with 24/25 was Tony Barton. A grade was won by Chris Oehm with a 24/25 Phil Place took second place with a 23/25.
B grade was won by Russell O'Leary after a shoot off between himself Caleb Stringer and Mark Skinner. Russell's shoot off score was 9/9 and Caleb Stringer's was 8/9 taking second place. C grade was won by Jenny Twarloh with a 17/25 and Maia Koenig came 2nd with a 16/25.
The final event for the day was the 25 Pair Double Rise Championship, the overall winner was Jeff Nash who won the shoot off between himself and Tony Barton.
Tony took out 1st in AA grade with a shoot off needed to decide Second place in AA.
Damian Rowett and Tracey Barton shot off for second with Damian winning the shoot off and taking second. A grade was won by Chris Oehm on 42/50 taking 1st place with Justin Smith on 41/50 coming second. B grade was won by Ray Schiller with 40/50 and Darryl Reed came second with 39/50.
C grade was won by Jenny Twarloh with a 39/50 and second place went to Caleb Stringer on 35/50.
The overall High Gun was won by Chris Oehm with a 113/125 for the day.
The ladies High Gun was won by Tracey Barton from Boorowa with a 105/125 for the day.
The Veterans High Gun was won by Jeff Nash with a 111/125 for the day. The Junior High Gun was won by Rohan Fleming from Goulburn with a 107/125.
A big thank you to all the Club members who stepped up to help out on the day with some of the regular stalwart crew unavailable at short notice.
A big shout out to Langfields Pastoral Co. Young for the donation of our Eggs for the day, and Chris Oehm from Young who donated the Meat Tray which was won by Brian Frost.
Boorowa Gun Club's next shoot will be the ATA 200 Target shoot on Saturday 28th May 2022 (ATA membership is required to participate in this event) The next monthly ACTA event will be held on Saturday 25th June 2022.
If you are interested in having a try at Clay Target Shooting. The Boorowa Gun Club is open for practice for members and for beginners every Tuesday evening from 5.00 till 7.00pm. All Ages and abilities 12 years and up, Photo ID is required.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.