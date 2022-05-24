Piper and Murphy share the trophy at Boorowa bowls

At last Thursday's social bowls there were five players within one point.
The winners were John Piper and Darryll Murphy on 25 points.
Close behind on 24 points were Nev Thurtell, Lorraine Bales and John Crowe.
We do it all again next Thursday at 12-30pm.
The first round of the Club championship pairs is scheduled for Saturday, May, 28th weather permitting. The draw will be on the notice board in the Club.
