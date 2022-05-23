Plenty of flair from Goldies in win over Temora

Boorowa Goldies Rugby Club enjoyed a successful day out on Saturday, travelling to the town that was once reported as the friendliest town in NSW (circa 2005), Temora.
The women and men in gold showed plenty of flair to leave supporters pondering the potential of both sides for 2022.
The Goldilocks were at full strength for the first time this season and took the game to their more experienced opposition.
Despite a one sided score line in favour of the Tuskerettes, coach Tim Gregory was pleased with the efforts of the team.
"This was by far the best match the girls have played this season. Despite some handy opposition they just refused to give up," he said.
The Goldilocks demonstrated a willingness to recycle the ball and to their credit, most of the oppositions tries were scored against the run of play.
Best for Boorowa were Anna Dreverman, Alexcen Berry and Charmain Carr.
Congratulations to Naomi Knight and Jamie-Anne Griffiths who earned their first run on caps for the Goldilocks with Naomi also receiving the Players Player award.
The Goldies may have started their match against the 6th placed Tuskers with the breeze at their backs, but from the kick off it was Temora who found field position early and were soon parked in Boorowa's 22.
The Tuskers showed their cards from the outset and were content with penetrating pick and drive and runs close to the ruck and were soon awarded after seven minutes of play.
Both sides were keen to play the game at pace and it was not long before Boorowa posted the first of seven tries for the day.
A midfield kick from Sam Burns put pressure on the Tuskers winger who fumbled the ball into the hands of a waiting Josh Dean who found Bullfrog in support to score out wide and level the scores.
Following a further try to Mack Beadman from a snappy backline movement off a midfield line out, the Boorowa forwards began to show their ascendency.
Toby McGrath was strong in the line out and frustrated the Tuskers on their throw for most of the match, but it was the overall dominance of the Goldies pack over the opposition scrum that really impressed.
The Tuskers continued to take their chances and were awarded a second try 13 min out from the break. This would be as close the scores would get for the rest of the match with the Boorowa running in two tries before half time in the 36th and 38th minute respectively.
With the half time score at 24-12, the Goldies started the second half with coach Corcoran's words ringing in their ears, 'we cannot rest'. And rest they did not.
Three minutes into the second half, Rob Stirzaker passed to Toby McGrath close to the ruck who crossed for a try almost untouched after some excellent driving runs from the Boorowa pack deep in Temora's 22.
Temora posted a try from a set piece shortly after but the Goldies remained keen for more points and kept play well within Temora's half for most of the second half.
Boorowa scored tries twice more, one of which came from a scrum 30 metres out from the Temora line.
Quick hands put fullback Mark Poplin into space who picked up a flying Nathan Welch who, resplendent with his mullet, found the line after beating his opposition winger.
Despite some tenacious defence from the Goldies, the Tuskers were able to score a converted try out wide in the final seconds of the match to leave the final score at 41-26.
The win puts Boorowa in second position after Young Yabbies went down to the first placed Cootamundra Tri Colours on the weekend.
Don't forget this weekend Boorowa host their first home game of the season against the fourth placed Harden. This promises to be a great day out with two great games of rugby. Goldilocks v Harden She Devils kicks off at 2.15pm and the Goldies v Harden Red Devils kicks off at 3.15pm.
