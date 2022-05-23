Farmers action group applauds change

While the Liberal Party experienced a blood bath in Saturday's Federal election, Charlie Prell who is chair of Farmers for Climate Action believes the National Party faired betterl because of its more progressive attitudes on climate.
Mr Prell, of Crookwell, is a fourth-generation sheep farmer who also hosts wind turbines on his property.
"As a sheep farmer I think it is fantastic that at last climate has become the issue, not just in the city where the Independents had a field day but also in the suburbs and the bush," Mr Prell said.
"There are substantial swings in the bush towards, particularly Nationals members, who have been progressive on climate, looking for action to address the climate challenge."
Two issues, Mr Prell believes, influenced voters strongly at the polls on Saturday, climate and integrity in government.
"The fossil fuel companies have extraordinary access to our politicians and it is time our political system was cleaned up with an integrity commission," he said.
Mr Prell said Farmers for Climate Action want to see for interim emissions targets as we progress closer to 2050.
"We need a target for 2030, a target for 2035 and a target for 2040 so we're not just on an ethereal journey, (we) need a stepped plan to get us to net zero by 2050, but preferably earlier than that," Mr Prell said.
Farmers for Climate Action is a movement of farmers, agricultural leaders and rural Australians working to influence Australia to adopt strong climate policies.
The group represents 7,000 farmers across Australia with a supporter base of more than 35,000 Australians committed to climate action for agriculture.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
