Member returned despite swing against him in Boorowa

Despite taking out the Federal seat of Hume comfortably in Saturday's election Angus Taylor experienced a 9.79 per cent swing against him in Boorowa.
The swing may have been attributable to him facing eight candidates for the seat compared with 2019 when faced opposition from six candidates representing the Labor Party, United Australia Party, Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party, The Greens, Christian Democratic Party and an Independent.
On Saturday Mr Taylor received 461 of the 999 votes lodged at the Boorowa Central School's polling booth.
This gave him 49.2 per cent of the vote but represented a 9.79 per cent swing against him from 2019 when he received 584 votes.
Despite the swing Mr Taylor holds a comfortable lead over Labor candidate Greg Baines, with 212 votes.
The Labor Party also recorded a swing against it in Boorowa with its primary vote dropping 2.61 per cent.
Independent Penny Ackery recorded the next best vote with 67.
Votes for the remaining candidates, in ballot paper order, were Gary Dollin of the United Australia Party, 62; Rebecca Thompson of Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party, 50; Sheneli Dona, an Independent, 44; Ross Seller of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party, 43; Joaquin De Lima of the Liberal Democrats, 8.
Sixty-two informal votes were lodged.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
