Boorowa News

Word in the Streets: The die has been cast

By John Snelling
Updated May 23 2022 - 2:32am, first published 1:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese celebrating his election win in Canberra on Saturday night.

Well, the die has been cast, an irrevocable choice has been made.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.