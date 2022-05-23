Word in the Streets: The die has been cast

Well, the die has been cast, an irrevocable choice has been made.
The word 'die', in this case, is the singular term for 'dice', hence, the dice have been rolled.
They most assuredly were last Saturday, with Labor under Anthony Albanese being voted into power.
I am going to say, as strongly as I possibly can, 'This Federal Election was the worst ever!'
At a time when our economy, employment opportunities and I suppose our futures are in jeopardy, we endured six weeks of sledging, suffered a campaign with more abuse than policy, devoid of any excellence as regard progressive ideas.
One very economically beneficial target the new government should aim for is to create legislation to change the current term from 3 to 4 years, meaning each twelve years the government saves the cost of one entire election.
Last week I said that after the election we witness brilliance or mediocrity from the government. Mr Albanese, the shoe is on your foot and I hope your government is up to it. Time will tell.
WITS
Can I ask, 'Where is the arbiter of advertising and truth there in'. I was absolutely disgusted with the ads lambasting Scott Morrison with those, 'That's not my job, that's not my job, ...' ads. Too, the 'See your MD ads. Clips of statements completely out of context implying Morrison was a sloth. Very wrong and should never have been.
Shows the level we have slipped to. The Australian people need well thought out policy and a path to the future, not pistols at ten paces.
WITS
At last count it looked possible the Labor Government may be a little shy of the magical 76 seats to have absolute majority.
With ten independents, three greens and two others having won seats, these fifteen people could have an interesting influence on the operation of parliament.
Is this current trend a sign that our 'two party' system of government is on shaky ground.
I often bring up the argument that we should change the manner in which our government operates, how it is elected. I could not imagine a parliament of entirely independents would be at all manageable.
Still, there must be a better way.
WITS
How many times have you watched a scary movie and then had a sleepless night reliving the horror.
Makes you wonder what type of minds create this horror genre of entertainment.
Maybe you can put the blame on Bram Stoker, the Irish author who created Dracula. The story of Dracula was published on this day in 1897 by Archibald Constable Co, London. Dracula, the movie, came out in 1992. Some love their horror movies - not me.
WITS
A woman was annoyed because her husband was late home again and left a note on the dresser, 'I've had enough, I'm leaving, there is no use looking for me.' She hid under the bed.
The husband comes home, she hears him scurrying around in the kitchen, he comes into their room and reads the note on the dresser and writes something on it. He gets on his phone to call someone,
'She's finally gone, can't wait to see you in that sexy negligee and do those kinky things you like.'
Husband stops call, walks out and she hears him drive away. Crying and heartbroken she sees he has written on the note ... 'I can see your feet. We are out of bread, be back in ten minutes.'
