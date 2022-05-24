Graduate registered nurses welcomed to Boorowa

In a major boost for communities across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), 65 newly graduated Registered Nurses (RNs) have this week commenced their careers in the region, including at Boorowa.
Mrs Taylor said the influx to the local workforce follows an earlier recruitment boost in February, which saw 54 graduate nurses commence in roles across the District.
Advertisement
"A further 49 newly graduated Registered Nurses will also come on board in August, making 2022 the largest ever graduate intake for the District," Mrs Taylor said.
"It is our workforce that makes the NSW public health system the envy of the world, and it is wonderful to see these newly graduated Registered Nurses choosing to begin their careers in rural and regional NSW.
"As someone who spent the best part of their nursing career at a regional hospital, I know the skills and experience these new nurses will gain will set them up for success into their future nursing career."
These graduate RNs will join healthcare colleagues across 23 hospitals and community health services in the District. Nearly all of the graduates have chosen to relocate from metro areas including Western Sydney, Newcastle and the Sutherland Shire to take up an opportunity in the District.
District Director of Nursing and Midwifery Ms Christine Stephens said this year's intake of graduate nurses is more than double compared with last year's recruitment.
"We are pleased to provide additional employment opportunities to so many graduates," Ms Stephens said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.