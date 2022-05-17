When Boorowa voters, who haven't already voted, go to the polling booth to vote for a new member for Hume this Saturday they will have six candidates to choose from.
Boorowa residents can vote at the Boorowa Central School from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, May 21.
Advertisement
Let's take a final quick look at who is vying for your vote.
Angus Taylor - Liberal Party
The incumbent and holder of Hume since 2013, picking up 53.3 per cent of the first preference vote in 2019.
Mr Taylor is a prominent member of the Morrison government. He is Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction and was involved in Australia's delegation to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in 2021.
Greg Baines - Australian Labor Party
Mr Baines was unveiled as the Labor candidate at a fundraising function at the Astor Hotel in February.
Hailing from Gunning, Mr Baines is a school teacher and has told voters he was inspired to run after disapproving of the Government's pandemic response. He also campaigned on climate change like his 2019 predecessor Aoife Champion.
Penny Ackery - Independent
Ms Ackery has run a loud campaign and has focused her attention on Mr Taylor, calling for a change in how the electorate is represented.
The semi-retired secondary school teacher of 36 years lives on a Goulburn district property. She has worked with young people with special needs and developing special education programs during her career.
Garry Dollin - United Australia Party
Hailing from The Oaks, the father of four has spent the past 20 years in the aquaculture sector.
Mr Dollin said he left his candidacy 'to the 11th hour' and COVID vaccine mandates sparked his decision to run.
He says there isn't enough focus on local concerns and, if elected, he will fight for every day Australians, in particular primary producers.
Sheneli Dona - Independent
Ms Dona is running as an independent. After studying law, she founded a not-for-profit youth organisation, The Dona Faith Alliance.
She has highlighted transparency in government, including establishing a Federal ICAC, and climate change as key policies.
Advertisement
Rebecca Thompson - Pauline Hanson's One Nation
Ms Thompson has been endorsed by One Nation. She has previously worked as a public servant and highlighted reforming family law and child support as a key priority if elected.
In 2019 Angus Taylor comfortably retained his seat enjoying a 2.81 per cent swing back to him from the previous election.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.