State 50 target night single barrel titles held at Boorowa Gun Club

Boorowa Gun Club's April 2021 competition shoot was held on Saturday, April 23.
The first event of the day was the 25 target Handicap event. Murray Fleming skinned the event with the only 25/25.
Three shooters scored 24/25 and second and third had to be decided with a shoot off which was won by Steve Schiller who took second place from Mal Campbell who came third.
The second event of the day was the 75 target George Campbell Memorial consisting of 25 targets Double barrel, 25 targets Single barrel and 25 targets Point Score.
George Campbell was a respected member of the Boorowa Gun Club and the Memorial shoot is held each year in his memory with many shooters from the local area and further afield attending it each year.
The overall winner with the only perfect score of 125/125 was Matt Patmore.
AA grade was tied with Matt Stokes and Dan Power agreeing to split 1 st and 2 nd place with an event score of 124/125.
A grade was won by Ray Schiller with a 121/125. Second in A grade was Chris Oehm with an event score of 119/125 after a shoot off with David Meakin.
B grade was won by Jodie Dunn from Orange with a 118/125 and a shoot off score of 24/25 winning the shoot off from Murray Fleming who had to settle for second place with a shoot off score of 20/25.
C grade was won by Milton Maurice on 115/125 with Xavier Thompson coming second with a 110/125.
Event three for the competition was the State Night Single Barrel Championship.
Two people shot a 49/50 with and Aaron Jones and Glenn Barton having to shoot off for the win Glenn winning the shoot off and taking home the State sash.
Aaron won AA with Matt Stokes coming second. A grade was won by Phil Place with a 46/50 David Jarvis from Canberra came 2nd with 45/50. B grade was won by Murray Fleming with a 43/50 with Don McMillan coming 2nd with 42/50. C grade was won by Angus Rickett with a 46/50 and Milton Maurice came 2nd with a 41/50.
The overall High Gun was won by Matt Stokes with a 194/200 for the day.
The ladies High Gun was won by Tracey Barton from Boorowa with a 179/200 for the day.
The Veterans High Gun was won by Kim Nealon with a 189/200 for the day.
The Junior High Gun was won by Rohan Fleming from Goulburn with a 188/200.
A big thank you to Justin and Alison Smith from J and A Geotech Testing for sponsoring the Handicap event with some great prize money.
Also a big shout out to Langfields Pastoral Co. Young for the donation of our Eggs for the day.
Boorowa Gun Club's next monthly ACTA shoot will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
The club will also be hosting an ATA 200 Target shoot on Saturday, May 28, 2022 (ATA membership is required to participate in this event).
If you are interested in having a try at Clay Target Shooting the Boorowa Gun Club is open for practice for members and for beginners every Tuesday evening from 5pm till 7.00pm. All Ages and abilities 12 years and up, Photo ID is required.
