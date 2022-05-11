Boorowa News

State 50 target night single barrel titles held at Boorowa Gun Club

May 11 2022 - 10:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Boorowa Gun Club's April 2021 competition shoot was held on Saturday, April 23.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.