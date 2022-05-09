Tight at top of social bowls

At last Thursday's social Bowls, six players finished at the top within two points.
First on 26 were Leo Sorgsepp, Maureen Westbury and Colin Good.
Advertisement
They were followed on 24 by John Piper, Leon Downey and John Dymock.
The final round of the interclub challenge was cancelled because of Mother's Day on Sunday.
The bowlers all wish a belated Happy Mothers day for last Sunday.
They ask for forgiveness for going away regularly during the week and at weekends.
Some even leave in a great mood and return reeking of strong drink and speaking in a foreign dialect.
We are seriously not all like that but we thank mothers everywhere for what they do and who they are.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.