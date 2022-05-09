Boorowa News

Bulldogs prevail in a thriller over the Boorowa Rovers

By Sand Boy
Updated May 11 2022 - 1:46am, first published May 9 2022 - 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A barnstorming finish by the Boorowa Rovers nearly saw them pull off a stunning victory in the George Tooke Shield last Saturday at Cootamundra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.