Bulldogs prevail in a thriller over the Boorowa Rovers

A barnstorming finish by the Boorowa Rovers nearly saw them pull off a stunning victory in the George Tooke Shield last Saturday at Cootamundra.
After giving away huge lead, the Rovers stormed home in the last twenty minutes to go down 38-34 and scare the life out of the Bulldogs who are one of the real contenders for this year's title.
Advertisement
Boorowa started slowly and looked like they may be on the end of a significant loss.
However, once they clicked into gear mid-way through the second half it looked like they would pull off a minor miracle.
However, the clock, which caused its own controversy, beat them in the end.
The Rovers can take a lot out of this game though.
Their attack was great in the second stanza and their forwards can definitely match the bulldogs.
Cootamundra should make the semis later in the season as should Boorowa, so these teams will cross paths again at some point.
Best for Boorowa was Tom Carnell and Alex Stewart who were damaging in the forwards, Will Stanley was again impressive picking up two points whilst Zac Paterson got one point.
The Players player went to Matt Carnell.
Cootamundra 38 defeated Boorowa 34, Will Stanley 2, Justin Corkery 2, Jared Prosser, Jack Hinds tries, Will Stanley 4 goals, Will McGuiness 2 Goals.
In other games, UC Stars 46 thumped Boomanulla 6, North Canberra 38 beat Harden 12 and Crookwell 42 beat Binalong 6.
This week will see the competition break for the representative fixture before the Rovers take on Crookwell on Saturday, May 21 at the Boorowa Showground.
Meanwhile the Roverettes continued their winning way, stunning Cootamundra 22-12 in a performance that certainly sounded a warning to the other major contenders for this year's crown.
There were plenty of good players for Boorowa but scoring wise, it was the Pye Show with Imogen Pye scoring a hattrick of tries and Mackella Pye scoring one.
The Roverettes defence was great as Cootamundra are one of the more fancied sides in the competition.
Like the Rovers, there was plenty of positives to take out of this game.
Best for Boorowa was Imogen Pye who was electric with three points, Cherrae smith, who continues to impress each week got two points and the consistent Mackella Pye got one point.
Players Player went to Imogen Pye.
Advertisement
Boorowa 22, I Pye 3, M Pye 1 try, Georgia Murray 2 goals, Grace Barker 1 goal beat Cootamundra 12.
On other league tag games, Harden 30 beat North Canberra 0, Crookwell 36 beat Binalong 12 and Bungendore 28 beat Gunning 8.
Like their Rovers counterparts, the Roverettes have the weekend off due to the representative fixtures.
The matches are being played against the Woodbridge Cup teams at Canowindra.
Mackella Pye and Grace Barker will represent the local team in the league tag representative game with both players in good form and sure to make an impact.
The Roverettes will line up against Crookwell in their next game on Saturday, May 21.
Advertisement
It is pleasing to see both local teams well represented in the games this weekend.
For the Rovers Zac Paterson and Hamish Scott will fly the local colors. Zac has been in scintillating form scoring some great tries whilst Hamish has been a revelation in the forwards both in attack and defence.
Meanwhile the under 18's will feature local players Cooper Cross as captain, plus Will Fahey and Josh Flick who have all deserved their spots.
We wish all our representative players all the best and we are sure they will do us proud.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.