Goldies back after a break

A month away from football worked against the Boorowa Goldies when they travelled to Young on the weekend for their third round match in the 2022 South West rugby match. Young Yabbies ran out winners 31 to the Goldies 24. The match was a good opportunities for the Goldies to shake off some rust after a month away from footy. A first half of errors cost the Goldies a lot of possession and field position, which made it hard for them to convert their efforts into points. A second half comeback showed the potential of this team, and they were unlucky at times with a few bounces going the other way and an intercept try to the Yabbies. The forwards led the way in the set piece and there's plenty of improvement that will come as the season rolls on. Moments of brilliance from Mark Poplin, Chris Miller and Rob Stirzaker were well appreciated by the large crowd, as was the non-stop work from Michael Berry, Tom Simson and Keagan Size. Two Yabbies players, Tom Turner and Jack Rolfe, received yellow cards during the match. A great game, and a good opportunity for the Goldies to get back into some form and fitness - there's plenty more opportunities for the boys to show their class this season. Tries - Tom Simson 2, Mark Poplin, Alec Merriman. Conversions - Jeremy Southwell 2 Best and fairest 3 Points - Jeremy Southwell. 2 Points - Chris Miller. 1 Point - Entire front row. Player's Player - Tom Simson. In the women's match an understrength Goldilocks went down to the Young Yabbies, the final score,Young Yabbettes - A few, defeated Boorowa Goldilocks - Not as much The match was another great hit-out for the girls, who fielded seven players. Plenty of improvement was seen in the girl's structure and defence. Quality kicking helped the girls gain some momentum and even though there were a few points scored against them, they kept their heads high and enjoyed the game. A huge effort from the small squad. They need reinforcements, so please get along to training Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30pm to join the Goldilocks in their maiden season. Best and fairest 3 Points - Harmony-Joe Hemming. 2 Points - Alexcen Berry. 1 Point - Lucy Kershaw. Player's Player - Alexcen Berry. The club's next game is at Temora on May 21 for both Goldies and Goldilocks. A big thankyou to the Young Yabbies Rugby Club for holding their Old Boys Auction which raised over $8500 after the game. $5000 of this money will go straight to Nathan Stapleton and his family to assist his recovery. A great effort and another fine example of the strength of the country Rugby community. Thanks Yabbies.

Goldies back after a break