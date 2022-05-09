Boorowa News

A step at a time, walkers reach Young after overnight stay in Murringo

Updated May 10 2022 - 4:29am, first published May 9 2022 - 12:24am
A Sydney family undertaking an epic 500km walk passed through Boorowa and Young this week, arriving in Young on Tuesday after spending the previous night in Murringo.

Local News

