If we, and I mean all of us, don't wake up to ourselves soon, we'll reach a stage of living in a world in which we will hardly know what we are talking about.
We have just celebrated Mother's Day, yet some foolish decisions are being made.
Take for example of a few childcare centres or preschools changing the name of Mother's Day to Parents or Family Day.
Will Father's Day have the same terminology?
One must speak up for tradition and not try to change our vocabulary in the thought that some terms are exclusive.
Take chairman for example, it was changed to chairperson, but fortunately changed back to chairman.
A male or female or transsexual can become chairman.
People in same sex marriages could see the need to change the term mother, but they can celebrate mother's Day, and in September, Father's Day.
If we continue to run around being afraid of treading on someone's toes, we will start to live in a world we will not understand.
WITS
Some men are born to lead, and it appears some are born to bumble. I have often said that the only people making anything out of politics and politicians are comedians.
Now wouldn't the comedians be having fun with Anthony Albanese. His first week of electioneering had more than a couple of 'minor hiccups', his best week, if you believe what you hear, was his week in COVID isolation.
Back on the election trail, last week things got worse.
When asked about the six points included in his National Disaster Insurance Scheme, he floundered. Very embarrassing.
I had a flash back to John Hewson, the front runner on the election surveys and favoured to become our next Prime Minister until ... asked about the 'new tax' GST component on a birthday cake, including candles, Hewson floundered on national television.
It was the day Hewson lost the election.
Who knows? Maybe last week's bungle was the day Albanese lost the election.
Loved the cartoon of a very Albanese looking character in an optometrist shop pointing at his glasses saying, "I thought you said these fancy new glasses would make me look more intelligent?".
The optometrist replied, "Well you've become quite a spectacle!"
Oh well - only nine days to go!
WITS
He politicians and political parties, you would think would have a very good idea of who should run in an electorate. Andrew Charlton, plucked from his lush Eastern Suburbs pad and thrust into the seat of Parramatta. He displayed great lack of knowledge of the area he was trying to win.
Couldn't name the three top eateries, didn't know what Parramatta meant and couldn't even ensure an historic local suburb, Rosehill, was spelled correctly on his brochure, spelled it Rose Hill.
My advice to those wonderful advisers - keep your candidates local, bit more of a chance they'll know whom or what they will represent.
WITS
An Englishman, a Scotsman and an Irishman all entered a 26 mile long swimming race. After 12 miles the Scottish man got tired and dropped out. At 16 miles the Englishman was too tired to go on and he too dropped out. The Irishman continued on until the 25 mile mark, he thought to himself he couldn't finish the race ... so he turned around and swam back to the start.
