Bail application rejected

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
May 11 2022 - 6:31am
Robert Geeves appeared in Cowra Local Court last Thursday charged murder. He is pictured here during his arrest. Photo NSW Police.

One of the alleged murderers of a teenage girl who went missing nearly 20 years ago, was refused bail during a show case hearing in Cowra Local Court last week.

