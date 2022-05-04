Boorowa teachers take part in strike

The Boorowa Teachers Association members took part in strike action on Wednesday, May 4 to "highlight the dire need for more teachers and manageable workloads".
"Our association is deeply passionate about every child in the public education system receiving the best possible education," Boorowa Teachers Association president Jason Stuart told the Boorowa News.
"The strike action that took place on Wednesday was to highlight the dire need for more teachers and manageable workloads in NSW public schools.
"These issues are state-wide and affecting our own local school.
"We are experiencing little to no access to casual teachers, combined classes when teachers are off ill, teachers having to give up planning and preparation time to supervise classes, having multiple teachers teaching out of their area of expertise, as well as difficulties in obtaining teachers in specialist areas of Mathematics and Science."
Mr Stuart said the action on Wednesday was not only in support of the teaching profession, but also for the current and future generations of children who will suffer if more teachers aren't drawn to the profession through manageable workloads and working conditions.
"Every student deserves a quality education, delivered by specialist teachers - each and every day," he said.
"We appreciate the support we have been shown by the Boorowa community.
"We will continue to support your children's education and their future."
The Archdiocese of Canberra-Goulburn have announced that there will be an extra two pupil free days at local Catholic schools this term.
According to communication from one school it is for staff to deal with an increasing workload due to COVID-19.
"To assist staff with their ongoing increased workload due to COVID related issues, Catholic Education has allocated a further two pupil free days in Term 2, 2022," Young's Hennessy Catholic College principal Kathy Holding said.
"Staff will be involved in professional learning and planning on these days."
