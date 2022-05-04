Boorowa News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Boorowa teachers take part in strike

Updated May 11 2022 - 12:07am, first published 3:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boorowa teachers attending a strike meeting on Wednesday.

The Boorowa Teachers Association members took part in strike action on Wednesday, May 4 to "highlight the dire need for more teachers and manageable workloads".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.