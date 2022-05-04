League shut out by Boorowa teams

Friday Night Football, Boorowa style, returned to the showground last Friday night with a big crowd in attendance to watch the two games. In perfect weather conditions, the local sides didn't disappoint keeping Binalong scoreless in both games with solid defensive displays. Boorowa teams scored a combined total of 54 points to nil leaving Binalong's coaching staff with a few attacking headaches to solve. The George Tooke men's competition saw the Boorowa Rovers record their second win in six days defeating Binalong by 18-0. It was a hard-fought win built on a tremendous defensive effort, particularly by the forward pack. Boorowa has conceded just one try in their last two games. The first 20 minutes was an arm wrestle with both sides struggling to complete their sets and giving away cheap penalties. Boorowa scored first after 23 minutes on the back of a Binalong error deep in their own half. A slick backline movement saw Rover's flyer Justin Corkery cross wide out for an unconverted try. Boorowa began to complete their sets and piercing kicks by Wil Stanley began to put Binalong under pressure. Binalong made a few attacking raids of their own but couldn't breach the rock-solid Rovers defense. On the stroke of halftime, a piercing run by Rover's fullback Nic Stephens saw him cross for Boorowa's second try which Wil Stanley converted for a 10-0 lead at the break. The early second half minutes saw Binalong attack the Boorowa try line again, only to be repelled by some desperate Rovers defence. After 11 minutes, it was Corkery again, who benefited from being on the end of the Rovers backline, scoring a nice try. At 14-0 with 15 minutes left, Rover's winger Blake Anderson steamed onto the ball from 20 meters out to cross for the Rovers fourth try. Despite their best efforts there was no way back for the Brahmans with the final score finishing 18-0. Ned Evans continues to impress as he did last year getting the three points, Alex Stewart was damaging and got two points as did Jack Hinds whilst Jared Prosper was scheming all night and picked up one point. Jack Hinds was the Players Player. Boorowa 18: Corkery 2, Stephens, Anderson Tries, Stanley 1 goal defeated Binalong 0. In other round four games last weekend, Harden 26 won a thriller over Crookwell 24. Bungendore 82 slaughtered Boomanulla 0 and UC Stars 22 produced a big upset over Cootamundra 18. North Canberra had the bye. This week's games see the Boorowa Rovers travel to Fisher Park at Cootamundra. UC Stars host Boomanulla. Crookwell are home to Binalong, North Canberra clash with Harden whilst Bungendore have the bye. Meantime the Boorowa Roverettes barely got out of second gear with a convincing 36-0 over the Binalong jersey girls. Boorowa took control very early in the game with early points in the first five minutes through a Lucy Woods try. Mackella Pye crossed shortly after to make it 10-0 after ten minutes. Further tries to Cheyenne Grocott - Robins and Molly Stephens sent the teams to halftime with Boorowa leading 18-0. The second half saw Boorowa seal the game early on with a try to Gen Carmody after just three minutes. Although there was a lot of time left on the clock, it was evident that Binalong would never be able to peg back the 22-0 scoreline. Further tries to Claire Flick, Cheyenne Grocott- Robins and a second try to Molly Stephens saw the Roverettes cruise to a convincing win. Cheyenne Grocott-Robins and Gen Carmody were excellent out wide and got 3 points each, Grace Barker and Imogen Pye were brilliant and got two points and Mackella Pye was consistent as always getting 1 point. Players player was the speedster Cheyenne Grocott-Robins. Boorowa 36: Stephens 2, Grocott- Robins 2, Flick, Woods, Carmody, Pye tries, Barker 2 Goals defeated Binalong 0. Other results in the league tag last weekend saw Cootamundra 28 beat UC Stars 12, North Canberra 16 beat Gunning 0 whilst Harden 54 hammered Crookwell 4. This week's games will see the Boorowa Roverettes take on Cootamundra, UC Stars play Boomanulla, North Canberra host Harden and Crookwell host Binalong. Bungendore have the bye. The trip to Cootamundra on Saturday will be well worth it, so we hope to see you there supporting the two Boorowa teams.

