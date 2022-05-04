Goldies player profile: Lachlan Harding

Goldies 2022 Player ProfileName: Lachlan Harding

Goldies prop Lachlan Harding says his coach would describe him as the team's "backbone".

Goldies prop Lachlan Harding says his coach would describe him as the team's "backbone".

Nickname: Cocko.

Position: Prop.

First rugby club: Boorowa Goldies.

Best team to play against: Young Yabbies.

Favourite memory as a Goldie: The bus trip after we beat Crookwell at Crookwell.

Most annoying bloke on the team: Lachlan Harding.

If you could be any other Goldie, who would it be and why? Mark Poplin because he never does anything on the field and that seems like a nice way of filling an arvo in.

What would you buy if you found $10: Bet it on the ponies.

If you could go back in time and give some advice to yourself when you were 15, what would it be? Cocko your girlfriend of 2 weeks and 4 days is about to dump you, don't let it rattle you mate its not that big of a deal in the long term.

Three words to describe you: Bad at self-evaluation

Coach Cheese would describe me as: The backbone of his coaching program