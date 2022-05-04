Goldies player profile: Lachlan Harding
Goldies 2022 Player ProfileName: Lachlan Harding
Nickname: Cocko.
Position: Prop.
First rugby club: Boorowa Goldies.
Best team to play against: Young Yabbies.
Favourite memory as a Goldie: The bus trip after we beat Crookwell at Crookwell.
Most annoying bloke on the team: Lachlan Harding.
If you could be any other Goldie, who would it be and why? Mark Poplin because he never does anything on the field and that seems like a nice way of filling an arvo in.
What would you buy if you found $10: Bet it on the ponies.
If you could go back in time and give some advice to yourself when you were 15, what would it be? Cocko your girlfriend of 2 weeks and 4 days is about to dump you, don't let it rattle you mate its not that big of a deal in the long term.
Three words to describe you: Bad at self-evaluation
Coach Cheese would describe me as: The backbone of his coaching program