Goldies 2022 Player Profile Name: Lachlan Harding Nickname: Cocko. Position: Prop. First rugby club: Boorowa Goldies. Best team to play against: Young Yabbies. Favourite memory as a Goldie: The bus trip after we beat Crookwell at Crookwell. Most annoying bloke on the team: Lachlan Harding. If you could be any other Goldie, who would it be and why? Mark Poplin because he never does anything on the field and that seems like a nice way of filling an arvo in. What would you buy if you found $10: Bet it on the ponies. If you could go back in time and give some advice to yourself when you were 15, what would it be? Cocko your girlfriend of 2 weeks and 4 days is about to dump you, don't let it rattle you mate its not that big of a deal in the long term. Three words to describe you: Bad at self-evaluation Coach Cheese would describe me as: The backbone of his coaching program

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/5d4c0004-098f-4587-aac1-c6cb9ff3fad0.JPG/r66_248_710_612_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Goldies player profile: Lachlan Harding