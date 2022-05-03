Juniors kick off 2022 season at Gundagai

Saturday saw Boorowa Junior League players head to Gundagai to commence the 2022 Rugby League season. The games kicked off as the rain eased to provide great football weather. We had some very keen and eager players ready to show off their skills, some in their first ever game and others continuing for another season of the sport that they love. There were tries, tackles and tags achieved by many. This year Boorowa has 110 registered players and we have been able to field our own teams in Under 6, 7, 8, 9 and 14 in league and Under 8 and 12 in league tag. We have combined with Harden to field league teams in the Under 10, 11, 12 and 13 aged groups. In League Tag we combine with Harden for the under 10, 14 and 16 teams. It is not too late to register if any children would like to get involved please contact Brendon Shean 0419 778 218 or Jocelyn Piper on 0402 256 410. Our next game will be in Harden on Saturday. Harden Junior Rugby League president Chris Beal is encouraging all players, parents and coaches to make themselves aware of changes made for this year's competition. "There are some important structural changes that have been implemented across some age group competitions as well as the representative age groups," Mr Beal said. The changes are directives from NSWRL. The changes will see all under 6 teams taking part in a 'tackle ready' program over the first six weeks of the season. Competitive age groups will now be under 13s, under 14s and under 15s tackle as well as the under 14 and under 16 league tag. "Representative teams/selections will be implemented in the under 14s and up in both tackle and league tag," Mr Beal said. "Under 13 boys will be given the opportunity to participate in a self funded NSW Rise Development Program. "These changes have been applied by NSWRL with the development and wellbeing of our future players as well as the continuation and enhancement of the game of rugby league at the fore of all decision making. "Whilst we acknowledge that not all might agree with these changes, we ask that negative comments are not directed towards our club or committee members, nor through the use of social media. "If you would like further information regarding the above or would like to discuss any of the changes, please feel free to contact me," Mr Beal said.

Juniors kick off 2022 season at Gundagai